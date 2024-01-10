Amazon Is Laying Off Hundreds at Prime Video, MGM Studios and Twitch

The e-commerce company laid off thousands of employees last year across several business units.

How Citigroup Can Avoid Another False Dawn

The bank's stock has outperformed in recent months, but coming reports may be key.

Lowe's Starts Reward Program for DIYers. Tractor Supply Shows How It Can Help Sales.

While loyalty programs have become commonplace for retailers, the home improvement sector is still in early stages.

Equinix Raises Debt Abroad to Clip Interest Costs

The Redwood City, Calif.-based data-center operator last year raised debt in Switzerland and Japan, and is looking for more low-rate jurisdictions, its CFO says.

Maruti Suzuki Plans to Invest $4.21 Billion in New India Plant

Maruti Suzuki plans to invest $4.21 billion to build a new automobile production plant in India's Gujarat state.

Frasers Property Owners Could Sell Company as Part of Strategic Review

Frasers Property's majority owners could sell the company or some of its assets as part of a strategic review, people familiar with the situation said.

Brick-Filled Boxes. Bogus Receipts. Retailers Battle Fraudulent Returns.

More than $100 billion in merchandise was returned fraudulently in the U.S. in 2023, retailers say, up sharply since 2020.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Strikes Big Deal for Juniper Networks

The transaction marries two legacy tech providers seeking a leg up in AI.

Boeing CEO Says Company Needs to Acknowledge 'Our Mistake'

David Calhoun tells staff that Boeing needs to address fallout from the latest quality problem.

U.S. Battery Producer Enticed to Set Up Shop in the EU

GDI's silicon anodes can help cut reliance on Chinese materials, but the startup plans to build its first factory in Germany with EU funding.

