Hewlett Packard Enterprise Strikes Big Deal for Juniper Networks

The transaction marries two legacy tech providers seeking a leg up in AI.

Boeing CEO Says Company Needs to Acknowledge 'Our Mistake'

David Calhoun tells staff that Boeing needs to address fallout from the latest quality problem.

Frasers Property Owners Could Sell Company as Part of Strategic Review

Frasers Property's majority owners could sell the company or some of its assets as part of a strategic review, people familiar with the situation said.

U.S. Battery Producer Enticed to Set Up Shop in the EU

GDI's silicon anodes can help cut reliance on Chinese materials, but the startup plans to build its first factory in Germany with EU funding.

Walmart Expands Drone Delivery in Dallas as It Races Amazon

Walmart plans to offer drone delivery to most of the region this year, a major expansion of its effort in recent years to provide the delivery option to some customers in several states.

Article on Ackman's Wife Triggers Tensions Between Business Insider and Owner

Axel Springer said it is reviewing motivations and procedures behind an article detailing plagiarism accusations against Neri Oxman, who has apologized for some instances BI cited.

X Introduces Shows With Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard, Jim Rome Amid Video Push

Platform CEO Linda Yaccarino is drawing on her TV roots to try to turn around the business.

BlackRock to cut 3% of its staff amid a 'rapidly changing' market environment

Investment-management giant BlackRock Inc. plans to lay off around 3% of its staff, or around 600 employees, the company said on Tuesday, amid what executives described as a "rapidly changing" economic backdrop and shifts in client demands.

Rite Aid Approved to Sell Elixir Business for $575 Million

Bankrupt drugstore chain sells its pharmacy-benefit manager business to a strategic buyer.

Sonos Names Apple Executive Saori Casey as Next Finance Chief

Casey has served in her role at Apple for nearly 13 years, according to LinkedIn.

