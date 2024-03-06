New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is among the investors in the troubled lender.

Epic Games Says Apple Terminated Its Developer Account

The Fortnite developer alleged that Apple had terminated its developer account, preventing the videogame company from bringing its game store to iOS devices.

Boeing Fails to Turn Over Information in Alaska 737 MAX Probe, NTSB Says

The National Transportation Safety Board chair said Boeing hasn't provided names and documents related to the Alaska Airlines midair blowout earlier this year.

Campbell Soup's stock up as it beats Wall Street profit and revenue estimates

Iconic soup maker introduces a cautious tone to its full-year sales guidance.

GE Spinoff Vernova Predicts Doubling of Electricity Production

Power-generation firm GE Vernova provided some guidance to investors and analysts. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reckons each share is worth about $112.

Foot Locker Stock Tumbles 31%. Don't Blame Earnings.

Athletic-footwear retailer Foot Locker posted a strong fourth quarter, but said its plan for sustainable growth was now delayed two years.

Half-Naked Calvin Klein Ad Isn't Sexually Explicit, U.K. Regulators Say in About-Face

U.K. advertising regulators reversed an earlier decision banning a Calvin Klein ad that they had found presented singer FKA Twigs as "a stereotypical sexual object."

Abercrombie Stock Drops After Earnings. Its 400% Gain Over the Past Year Though Has Topped Nvidia's.

Abercrombie stock has surged 397% over the last 12 months. That's above chip maker Nvidia, which has gained 265%.

Microsoft's AI Tool Generates Sexually Harmful and Violent Images, Engineer Warns

In letters to Microsoft and the FTC, Shane Jones urged government to work with tech companies to make AI safer.

Brown-Forman's stock slides 9% after Jack Daniel's parent's sales fall short of estimates

Brown-Forman Corp. 's stock fell 4.6% early Wednesday, after the parent of Jack Daniel's whiskey's fiscal third-quarter sales fell short of estimates, overshadowing a profit beat.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-24 1515ET