Four Paramount Directors to Step Down as Company Discusses Skydance Merger

The directors' expected departures come at a sensitive time for Paramount Global.

Boeing's stock sinks toward a 17-month low as the bad news keeps coming

Boeing's stock is falling toward the lowest levels seen in more than a year, as the aerospace giant continued to feel the heat from allegations of shoddy safety controls.

Hexcel Surprises Investors With a New CEO

Chief Executive Officer Nick Stanage will be replaced as company head on May 1.

Macy's Adds Two Directors Backed by Investor to Its Board

The new members will help evaluate the investor group's proposal to acquire the retailer.

Switzerland Moves to Hike UBS Capital Requirements

Switzerland said UBS will have to hold substantially more capital under new rules aimed at preventing a repeat of Credit Suisse's near-collapse last year.

Delta sees record revenue as business travel accelerates, but stock turns lower

Delta Air Lines' stock flew toward a three-year high Wednesday, after the air carrier reported a first-quarter profit beat - and record revenue - fueled by accelerating business-travel demand.

Roblox Users Battle Tornadoes and Raise Pets. Will They Watch Ads, Too?

The online-entertainment company is hiring ad-tech player PubMatic to help juice sales of new video ads displayed on virtual billboards.

Explosion at Enel Hydroelectric Plant Kills at Least Three

Rescuers in Italy were searching for four missing workers after an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant owned by Rome-based energy group Enel killed at least three people.

Costco's gold and silver sales are attracting interest, but not profit: analysts

Costco's members are snapping up its one-ounce gold bars and silver offering, but it's unlikely it's making much profit from it.

Lands' End's Plan to Get Back in the Black: Fewer Discounts, Updated Styles

Lands' End is on track to swing to an annual profit for the first time in three years, following a pandemic slump, by nudging customers who love a good discount to pay full price.

