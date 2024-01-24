Tesla Projects Slower Growth in 2024

The electric-car maker reported net income doubled in the fourth quarter, largely due to a one-time tax, while operating profits were down.

IBM Reports Mixed Earnings, Surge in AI Demand

CEO Arvind Krishna said in an interview that he sees no systemic issues and feels "really good about 2024."

Boeing chief says company flies 'safe planes' as he meets U.S. lawmakers

Boeing's chief executive on Wednesday said the company doesn't fly airplanes that aren't safe, as he arrived on Capitol Hill for meetings with U.S. lawmakers amid scrutiny of the aviation giant.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Down. Earnings and Sales Aren't the Problem.

Abbott, a maker of healthcare products, posted fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, and beat sales estimates.

Pro Take: Johnson & Johnson's $700 Million Settlement Puts It on a New Path to Address Mass Lawsuits

The company pivots toward tackling mass lawsuits against its talc-based baby powder via settlements with each litigating group after two failed attempts to address them through its unit bankruptcy.

Regional Banks Had Another Bad Quarter

The 2023 bank crisis is over, but the worst may be yet to come for some regional and community lenders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Falls After Earnings. At Least There Was Another Dividend Hike.

Consumer-products company Kimberly-Clark lifts its dividend once again, but investors are focused on the numbers that missed estimates.

Chipotle to Offer New Benefits to Draw Younger Workers for Burrito Season

The company wants to hire 19,000 workers and entice them with financial incentives and free mental-health counseling.

AT&T earnings pressure stock, but company wins cheers for 'financial progress'

AT&T expects to see further improvements to free cash flow in the year ahead as its wireless and fiber businesses continue to grow.

DuPont stock dives as weak China, inventory cuts prompt profit warning

Shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. tumbled Wednesday, toward their worst day in nearly four years, after the materials science company issued a profit warning, as the weaker demand seen at the end of 2023 is expected to continue.

