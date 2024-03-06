New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is among the investors in the troubled lender.

Exxon Files for Arbitration Over Chevron's Deal for Hess

Dispute involving a stake in an oil project in Guyana intensifies, threatening to scuttle Chevron's $53 billion deal to buy Hess.

Epic Games Says Apple Terminated Its Developer Account

The Fortnite developer alleged that Apple had terminated its developer account, preventing the videogame company from bringing its game store to iOS devices.

U.S. Charges Chinese National With Stealing AI Secrets From Google

Linwei Ding is alleged to have stolen over 500 confidential files related to Google's artificial-intelligence efforts.

Deutsche Post Sees Limited Earnings Growth This Year

The company confirmed after releasing its earnings that it won't participate in the bidding for rival freight forwarder DB Schenker.

Boeing Response in Alaska Airlines 737 MAX Probe Is Blasted by Feds

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said Boeing hasn't provided names and documents related to the midair blowout of a door plug earlier this year.

Campbell Soup's stock up as it beats Wall Street profit and revenue estimates

Iconic soup maker introduces a cautious tone to its full-year sales guidance.

GE Spinoff Vernova Predicts Doubling of Electricity Production

Power-generation firm GE Vernova provided some guidance to investors and analysts. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reckons each share is worth about $112.

Foot Locker Stock Tumbles 31%. Don't Blame Earnings.

Athletic-footwear retailer Foot Locker posted a strong fourth quarter, but said its plan for sustainable growth was now delayed two years.

Half-Naked Calvin Klein Ad Isn't Sexually Explicit, U.K. Regulators Say in About-Face

U.K. advertising regulators reversed an earlier decision banning a Calvin Klein ad that they had found presented singer FKA Twigs as "a stereotypical sexual object."

