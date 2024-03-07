New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is among the investors in the troubled lender.

U.S. Charges Chinese National With Stealing AI Secrets From Google

Linwei Ding is alleged to have stolen over 500 confidential files related to Google's artificial-intelligence efforts.

Exxon Files for Arbitration Over Chevron's Deal for Hess

Dispute involving a stake in an oil project in Guyana intensifies, threatening to scuttle Chevron's $53 billion deal to buy Hess.

Victoria's Secret shares plummet on weaker sales forecast, amid subdued apparel demand

Victoria's Secret said it forecast sales of $6 billion for the year ahead, below Wall Street's estimates for $6.19 billion.

Epic Games Says Apple Terminated Its Developer Account

The Fortnite developer alleged that Apple had terminated its developer account, preventing the videogame company from bringing its game store to iOS devices.

Bus Operator Coach USA Taps Financial Restructuring Advisers

The private-equity-owned transportation provider is preparing for a balance sheet restructuring, potentially in bankruptcy.

Emergent BioSolutions Enters Forbearance Agreement

Emergent BioSolutions has entered into a forbearance agreement with lenders.

Boeing Response in Alaska Airlines 737 MAX Probe Is Blasted by Feds

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said Boeing hasn't provided names and documents related to the midair blowout of a door plug earlier this year.

Half-Naked Calvin Klein Ad Isn't Sexually Explicit, U.K. Regulators Say in About-Face

U.K. advertising regulators reversed an earlier decision banning a Calvin Klein ad that they had found presented singer FKA Twigs as "a stereotypical sexual object."

Deutsche Post Sees Limited Earnings Growth This Year

The company confirmed after releasing its earnings that it won't participate in the bidding for rival freight forwarder DB Schenker.

