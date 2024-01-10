How Citigroup Can Avoid Another False Dawn

The bank's stock has outperformed in recent months, but coming reports may be key.

Equinix Raises Debt Abroad to Clip Interest Costs

The Redwood City, Calif.-based data-center operator last year raised debt in Switzerland and Japan, and is looking for more low-rate jurisdictions, its CFO says.

Maruti Suzuki Plans to Invest $4.21 Billion in New India Plant

Maruti Suzuki plans to invest $4.21 billion to build a new automobile production plant in India's Gujarat state.

Frasers Property Owners Could Sell Company as Part of Strategic Review

Frasers Property's majority owners could sell the company or some of its assets as part of a strategic review, people familiar with the situation said.

Brick-Filled Boxes. Bogus Receipts. Retailers Battle Fraudulent Returns.

More than $100 billion in merchandise was returned fraudulently in the U.S. in 2023, retailers say, up sharply since 2020.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Strikes Big Deal for Juniper Networks

The transaction marries two legacy tech providers seeking a leg up in AI.

Boeing CEO Says Company Needs to Acknowledge 'Our Mistake'

David Calhoun tells staff that Boeing needs to address fallout from the latest quality problem.

U.S. Battery Producer Enticed to Set Up Shop in the EU

GDI's silicon anodes can help cut reliance on Chinese materials, but the startup plans to build its first factory in Germany with EU funding.

Walmart Expands Drone Delivery in Dallas as It Races Amazon

Walmart plans to offer drone delivery to most of the region this year, a major expansion of its effort in recent years to provide the delivery option to some customers in several states.

Article on Ackman's Wife Triggers Tensions Between Business Insider and Owner

Axel Springer said it is reviewing motivations and procedures behind an article detailing plagiarism accusations against Neri Oxman, who has apologized for some instances BI cited.

