Boeing Says It Can't Set 2024 Financial Goals Amid 737 Max Woes

The CEO said the company needs to "focus on every next airplane" in the wake of the Alaska Airlines blowout.

Biogen Pulls Plug on Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm

The company says it will continue to advance another drug, Leqembi, and accelerate the development of other treatments.

Allen Media Group Makes $14.3 Billion Offer for Paramount Global

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen is throwing his hat in the ring for Paramount Global, the home of CBS and the Paramount Hollywood studio.

Cigna Sells Medicare Business for $3.3 Billion

The deal is expected to close in early 2025 if antitrust authorities and other regulators sign off.

H&M Replaces CEO After Another Lackluster Year

The company has replaced its chief executive as the fast-fashion giant seeks fresh impetus after a lengthy period of stagnation.

Meta, TikTok CEOs to Defend Against Claims Their Platforms Hurt Children

Two lawmakers released Meta internal documents showing that officials asked the CEO to invest in protections for children.

Microsoft Has Three Trillion Reasons to Keep the Heat on Google

The software titan's value has set expectations high, but the latest results show clear momentum.

Qualcomm Stock Is Cheap Going Into Earnings

The company reports its latest financial results after the market close Wednesday.

Universal Music Group Poised to Stop Licensing Music to TikTok

Universal's current contract with the social-media app is set to expire Wednesday, and no new agreement has been reached.

Could Car Subscriptions Entice Mass EV Adoption?

German startup is offering monthslong rentals to overcome drivers' worries about electric vehicles.

