Vertex Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Alpine Immune Sciences for $4.9 Billion

The deal would give the pharmaceutical giant access to Alpine's potential treatment for chronic kidney disease.

Regeneron accused of 'fraudulent' drug-pricing reporting for eye drug Eylea

The Department of Justice on Wednesday accused drug maker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. of fraudulent practices related the pricing of its blockbuster vision-impairment drug Eylea, boosting its sales in the process.

Four Paramount Directors to Step Down as Company Discusses Skydance Merger

The directors' expected departures come at a sensitive time for Paramount Global.

Costco boosts its dividend by 14% while touting sharp rise in e-commerce sales

Costco saw a 9.4% sales boost the five weeks through April 7, driven by a surge in e-commerce activity. .

Rent the Runway sees 'milestone' 2024 and breakeven cash flow, as stock soars

Rent the Runway Inc. on Wednesday said it expected breakeven free cash flow this year, following cost cuts and signs of a revival in shoppers' enthusiasm.

Hexcel Surprises Investors With a New CEO

Chief Executive Officer Nick Stanage will be replaced as company head on May 1.

Boeing's stock sinks toward a 17-month low as the bad news keeps coming

Boeing's stock is falling toward the lowest levels seen in more than a year, as the aerospace giant continued to feel the heat from allegations of shoddy safety controls.

Switzerland Moves to Hike UBS Capital Requirements

Switzerland said UBS will have to hold substantially more capital under new rules aimed at preventing a repeat of Credit Suisse's near-collapse last year.

Macy's Adds Two Directors Backed by Investor to Its Board

The new members will help evaluate the investor group's proposal to acquire the retailer.

NextDC Raising $860 Million Amid Record Data-Center Demand

Australian data-center operator NextDC is raising $860.4 million of equity to accelerate several developments as the global shift to cloud computing drives record demand for its services.

