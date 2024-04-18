United Airlines strikes compensation deal with Boeing for Max groundings, delays

United Airlines says compensation terms stem from damages incurred in the first quarter thanks to the Boeing's BA 737 Max 9 groundings and certification delays for the 737 Max 10 aircraft.

CSX Revenue, Profit Fall Despite Rising Freight Volumes

Intermodal volume led the railroad's volume gains in the first quarter with 7% year-over-year growth.

BHP Maintains Annual Guidance as Third-Quarter Iron-Ore Production Falls 7%

BHP Group maintained its annual iron-ore production guidance after third-quarter volumes fell by 7% compared with the prior three months.

Santos's Oil, Natural Gas Output Fell 7% in First-Quarter

Santos said its oil and natural gas production fell by 7% in its latest quarter, after its operations were disrupted by bad weather and planned maintenance.

A Rejuvenated UAW Aims to Unionize Volkswagen Workers

The union is aiming to use the momentum from Detroit deals to expand in the South by organizing a plant owned by a foreign automaker.

Alaska Air Resumes Flights After Technology Problem

The carrier says there might be residual delays throughout the day Wednesday.

Tesla Tries to Revive Elon Musk's Big Payday After Court Rejected It

The multibillion-dollar compensation deal was previously struck down in court.

Zuora Stock Spikes on Report It Could Be Acquired

The company is a provider of subscription management software.

New Maui Fire Report Shows the Role Hawaiian Electric Power Line Played in Deadly Blaze

Hawaii attorney general's report offers details about high winds and a downed power line on the day catastrophic flames engulfed Lahaina on Maui last summer.

Boeing's Quality Complaints Mount as Another Whistleblower Comes Forward

Congressional hearings on Wednesday examined the plane maker's safety practices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-24 2115ET