Dow falls 150 points as stock-market rally stalls after run to records

U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, as traders eyed fresh data on slipping consumer attitudes but braced for a closely watched inflation gauge due later in the week.

U.S. consumer confidence falls for the first time in four months

Consumer confidence retreated in February from a six-month high, reflecting heightened worries about the jobs market and the U.S. presidential election.

Home prices hit a new all-time high in December, says Case-Shiller

Home prices in the 20 biggest U.S. metros rose for the 11th month in a row and hit a record high amid a persistent shortage of resale homes for sale.

Durable-goods orders drop 6.1% in January on fewer airplane contracts

Orders for durable or long-lasting goods sank 6.1% in January, but the decline was exaggerated by a brief lull in orders for Boeing passenger planes.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Could Soon Have Rivals

BlackRock, Fidelity and other Wall Street firms have applied to launch ether ETFs.

Why We Risk a Cartoon Version of Capitalism

Private-sector investors are so ineffective at overseeing companies that state-run funds feel the need to step in..

Fed is 'not out of woods' on inflation, new regional bank president says

The battle against rising prices is not over, one of the newest top Federal Reserve officials said Monday.

German Consumer Confidence Ticks Up Despite Gloomy Outlook

Consumer confidence in Germany looks set to improve slightly in March, driven by rising income expectations, even as sentiment remains subdued amid a weak economic climate.

U.K. Shop-Price Inflation Falls to Near Two-Year Low

Annual U.K. shop-price inflation fell in February to its lowest rate in nearly two years supported by a slowdown in food prices on lower input costs, a report by NielsenIQ and the British Retail Consortium showed.

Japan's Consumer Prices Grow at Slowest Pace in Nearly Two Years

Japan's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly two years in January, but came in above expectations, backing views that the central bank will exit its negative interest rate policy, albeit cautiously.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-24 1315ET