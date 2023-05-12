Advanced search
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:46 2023-05-11 pm EDT
199.75 USD   -1.04%
Norwegian Air aims to add nine aircraft ahead of 2024 high season

05/12/2023 | 05:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Norwegian Air Sweden Boeing 737-800 plane SE-RRJ approaches Riga International Airport in Riga

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air said on Friday it hopes to grow its fleet by up to nine aircraft ahead of next year's holiday travel season in Europe, having had to fly with fewer-than-planned aircraft this year due to delivery problems at Boeing.

The budget airline will operate 81 aircraft during its peak months in June-August, having originally hoped to have four more, but the carrier will not replace these with so-called wet leases from other companies.

"For 2024 ... we will reach near 90 I hope, providing our friends at Boeing can deliver," CEO Geir Karlsen told Reuters on the sidelines of an earnings presentation.

Norwegian Air and the U.S. plane builder resolved a dispute a year ago, agreeing to a new deal over deliveries of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, and secured options for a further 30.

However, Boeing has had to halt deliveries due to a row over supplier quality problems.

"There will be delays, that is very certain," Karlsen said, adding the Oslo-based airline had as of now only received five out of the 15 it had on order from Boeing.

"We expect these delays to persist also into 2024 and maybe into 2025. But we will get some aircraft, of that I am certain," Karlsen said.

The company reported a first-quarter loss on Friday, and said strong booking numbers would give it a boost for the summer season.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 747 M - -
Net income 2023 476 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 241x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 201,84 $
Average target price 235,62 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING5.43%121 426
AIRBUS SE9.28%104 531
DASSAULT AVIATION7.21%15 258
TEXTRON INC.-8.50%12 994
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED25.07%4 320
AVICOPTER PLC-10.58%3 521
