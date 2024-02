WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish airline LOT has ordered 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for delivery by the end of the first half of 2025, its chief executive was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

"In total, we currently have 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on order for delivery over the next several months, i.e. until the end of the first half of 2025," Michal Fijol was quoted as saying.

"Three MAXs will appear in the first half of this year, the first of them at the turn of March and April. And the next two in the first half of the year, which means we will have them at the peak of the summer season," he said.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by Barbara Lewis)