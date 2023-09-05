NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boeing Company ("Boeing" or the "Company") (NYSE: BA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Boeing and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 23, 2023, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit Aerosystems"), a key supplier of components for Boeing aircraft, issued a press release acknowledging "a quality issue involving elongated fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead on certain models of the 737 fuselage produced by Spirit AeroSystems." Spirit Aerosystems stated that it "has implemented changes to its manufacturing process to address this issue" and is "working closely with [Boeing] to address any impacted units within the production system and address any needed rework."

On this news, Boeing's stock price fell $11.27 per share, or 4.93% percent, to close at $217.31 on August 24, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

