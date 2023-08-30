SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday she had not expected any breakthroughs on issues affecting Intel, Micron, Boeing and other U.S. companies as she started her first meetings with Chinese leaders.

Raimondo said she hoped to "see some results" in the next months as a result of the meetings, and that she expected there would be constant informal information sharing with China on export controls, which she said were not aimed at China alone. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Liz Lee; Writing by Joe Cash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)