Riyadh Air says no aircraft announcements at air show

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - The head of new Saudi airline Riyadh Air ruled out updating aircraft orders at this week's Paris Airshow.

The startup carrier announced a provisional order for up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in March and there had been speculation the order would be finalised at the July 19-25 event.

Chief Executive Tony Douglas told reporters the carrier would not make any aircraft order announcements at Le Bourget. He said it continued to conduct a contest between Airbus and Boeing for smaller narrowbody jets. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter)