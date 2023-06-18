Riyadh Air says no aircraft announcements at air show

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - The head of new Saudi airline
Riyadh Air ruled out updating aircraft orders at this week's
Paris Airshow.
The startup carrier announced a provisional order for up to
72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in March and there had been
speculation the order would be finalised at the July 19-25
event.
Chief Executive Tony Douglas told reporters the carrier
would not make any aircraft order announcements at Le Bourget.
He said it continued to conduct a contest between Airbus
and Boeing for smaller narrowbody jets.
