Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
219.99 USD   +0.26%
12:46pRiyadh Air says no aircraft announcements at air show
RE
12:27pAirbus close to new Viva Aerobus jet order - sources
RE
11:10aBoeing to lift 737 MAX output to 38/month 'pretty soon'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Riyadh Air says no aircraft announcements at air show

06/18/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - The head of new Saudi airline Riyadh Air ruled out updating aircraft orders at this week's Paris Airshow.

The startup carrier announced a provisional order for up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in March and there had been speculation the order would be finalised at the July 19-25 event.

Chief Executive Tony Douglas told reporters the carrier would not make any aircraft order announcements at Le Bourget. He said it continued to conduct a contest between Airbus and Boeing for smaller narrowbody jets. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.99% 131.18 Real-time Quote.18.16%
BOEING 0.26% 219.99 Delayed Quote.15.18%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2300.36 Delayed Quote.21.60%
All news about BOEING
12:46pRiyadh Air says no aircraft announcements at air show
RE
12:27pAirbus close to new Viva Aerobus jet order - sources
RE
11:10aBoeing to lift 737 MAX output to 38/month 'pretty soon'
RE
10:28aBoeing launches quality review as it seeks to fix supply chain snags
RE
08:53aLockheed-Airbus face lengthening odds in U.S. tanker re-run
RE
08:37aBoeing defense margins to remain flat in second quarter
RE
07:22aExclusive-Mystery X9 helicopter takes shape as potential successor to Airbus H145
RE
06/17Boeing boosts 20 year outlook for planes due to narrowbody demand
RE
06/17CFM says redesigning some LEAP jet engine parts
RE
06/16Spirit Aerosystems reaches tentative four-year agreement with workers, avoiding possibl..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 812 M - -
Net income 2023 557 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 221x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 219,99 $
Average target price 233,29 $
Spread / Average Target 6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING15.18%132 345
AIRBUS SE18.16%113 075
DASSAULT AVIATION9.10%15 514
TEXTRON INC.-6.17%13 440
JOBY AVIATION, INC.120.90%4 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED13.68%3 934
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer