Ryanair close to placing major Boeing order -sources

The multi-billion-dollar deal for a three-digit quantity of 737 MAX jets could be announced as early as Tuesday, they added, asking not to be named.

Boeing and Ryanair declined to comment.

Boeing shares were flat in early afternoon trading.

Europe's largest budget carrier halted negotiations for at least 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets plus as many options in a pricing dispute some 18 months ago.

In March, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said talks had resumed but insisted significant discounts would be needed.

He said Ryanair was now considering the 200-seat 737 MAX 8200 and the 230-seat 737 MAX 10.

In late 2021, O'Leary accused Boeing of trying to impose a "delusionary" price increase and declared a "marital rift" between the Irish carrier and its longtime sole supplier.

Boeing said at the time it valued Ryanair's business but had to exercise discipline.

