STORY: U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday despite hotter-than-expected inflation data dampening hopes of a rate cut any time soon.

The Dow gained six-tenths of a percent, the S&P climbed more than 1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared one-and-a-half percent.

The Consumer Price Index from the Labor Department showed inflation ticked up for the second month in a row. That means rate cuts from the Federal Reserve likely won't start until June or later.

But investors appeared to shrug that off, particularly when it came to tech stocks, says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"I think investors are basically thinking that inflation is fairly sticky, will take its time to reach the Fed's goal, but you don't want to stay away from technology for too long. Maybe small caps you can stay away from, because they would likely be more adversely affected by the Fed being slower to lower interest rates. But technology, you know their earnings seem pretty solid."

To his point, shares of Oracle, up more than 11.5%, hit a record high a day after it reported upbeat quarterly results and said it will make a joint announcement with Nvidia. Shares of the artificial intelligence chip giant rose more than 7%.

On the downside, it was a rough day for airlines, with shares of Boeing falling more than 4%. The plane maker told employees in a memo Tuesday it is adding weekly compliance checks for every 737 factory work area and additional audits of equipment to reduce quality problems. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has curbed Boeing production following the mid-air panel blowout on a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet in January.

Those delivery delays caused carriers such as United and Southwest Airlines to warn that plans to increase capacity were now in doubt. Shares of Southwest fell about 15%.