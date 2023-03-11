Saudi sovereign wealth fund close to deal for Boeing jets -WSJ

March 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment
Fund (PIF) is close to a deal for Boeing Co. commercial
jets for the fleet of a new national airline, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The aircraft order is valued at $35 billion, the report
said, adding that the deal could be announced as soon as Sunday
during an official launch of the national airline.
The deal includes wide body jets which are often used
for long international flights, the report added.
Boeing declined to comment while the Saudi PIF did not
immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the
report.
The deal is part of a rapid expansion by the country
under a strategy to transform the kingdom into a transport hub
and promote tourism.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Grant
McCool and Franklin Paul)