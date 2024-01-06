WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems manufactured and installed the plug door on the Boeing 737 Max 9 that suffered a blowout on Friday during a flight operated by Alaska Airlines, a source told Reuters on Saturday. (Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Chris Reese)
