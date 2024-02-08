Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thai Airways has placed a firm order for 45 Boeing 787 jets, with options potentially boosting the size of the deal to around 80 aircraft as it serves rising international travel demand, industry sources said.

The deal, to be formally unveiled later this month, is already reflected in Boeing's published order backlog as a contract for 45 planes with an undisclosed customer, they said.

Boeing declined to comment and referred questions to Thai Airways, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The airplanes will be powered by engines from GE Aerospace , which currently dominates the market for 787 engines in competition with Britain's Rolls-Royce, the sources said.

That opens a new chapter for the Asian carrier, which is a longstanding customer of Rolls-Royce and it is also a win for GE as the airline currently flies Rolls' engines on its existing 787s, they said.

The Boeing 787 competes with the Airbus A350, which only has Rolls engines.

Industry sources have said engine negotiations spilled over to the choice of airplane as Thai's decision to reject the A350 in favour of the 787 was partly influenced by disagreements over engine maintenance pricing with Rolls.

Rolls-Royce, GE and Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Valerie Insinna, Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)