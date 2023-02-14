Trending: Air India Orders 470 Jets From Boeing and Airbus

1714 ET -- Boeing Co. and Airbus SE are two of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Air India Ltd., which is owned by Tata Group, ordered 470 jets from Boeing and Airbus, the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history. The Boeing orders would be worth about $45.9 billion based on list prices and including options. Airlines generally pay less than list prices. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

02-14-23 1729ET