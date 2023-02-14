Advanced search
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-14 pm EST
218.45 USD   +1.30%
05:48pAirbus says Air India to lease jets on top of record order
RE
05:29pTrending: Air India Orders 470 Jets From Boeing and Airbus
DJ
05:04pIndustrials Drop on Mixed Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Trending: Air India Orders 470 Jets From Boeing and Airbus

02/14/2023 | 05:29pm EST
1714 ET -- Boeing Co. and Airbus SE are two of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Air India Ltd., which is owned by Tata Group, ordered 470 jets from Boeing and Airbus, the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history. The Boeing orders would be worth about $45.9 billion based on list prices and including options. Airlines generally pay less than list prices. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.33% 115.98 Real-time Quote.4.13%
BOEING 1.30% 218.45 Delayed Quote.13.21%
