9:58 ET -- Alaska Air Group and Boeing are two of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. A midair blowout that left a gaping hole in a Boeing jet operated by Alaska Airlines prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground Boeing model 737 Max 9 aircraft. Alaska Air has 65 of the Boeing planes. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)


