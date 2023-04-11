Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:50:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
212.22 USD   +0.68%
02:28pTrending: Boeing 1Q Commercial Jet Deliveries Up 37%
DJ
02:21pBOEING CO : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
12:00pBoeing's Q1, March Deliveries Rise, Orders Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Boeing 1Q Commercial Jet Deliveries Up 37%

04/11/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:12 ET -- Boeing Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The global aerospace company delivered 130 commercial jets in the first quarter, up 37% from the 95 jets delivered in the first quarter of 2022. Boeing booked more than 60 orders for March, including 40 MAXs and 20 Dreamliners. Analysts expect Boeing to deliver about 575 jets in 2023, up from 480 in 2022. Boeing is scheduled to release first-quarter results on April 26 before the market opens. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1427ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING 0.84% 212.5 Delayed Quote.10.65%
MAX'S GROUP, INC. -1.88% 4.71 End-of-day quote.-3.48%
All news about BOEING
02:28pTrending: Boeing 1Q Commercial Jet Deliveries Up 37%
DJ
02:21pBOEING CO : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
12:00pBoeing's Q1, March Deliveries Rise, Orders Increase
MT
11:51aGlobal markets live: Exxon Mobil, Apple, KKR, Amazon, Tesla...
MS
11:44aBoeing delivers 130 commercial planes in first quarter
AN
11:30aBoeing sees airplane deliveries jump on return of the 787
AQ
11:02aBoeing delivers 130 planes in Q1, beating Airbus by 3 jets
RE
11:01aBoeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries
PR
10:08aBoeing : Delivers Second Pair of O3b mPOWER Satellites to SES
PU
09:16aBoeing's 737 MAX Resumes Operations in 11 Chinese Airlines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 78 669 M - -
Net income 2023 1 406 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 102x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 210,78 $
Average target price 227,37 $
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING10.65%126 295
AIRBUS SE13.66%107 781
DASSAULT AVIATION18.02%16 849
TEXTRON INC.-3.39%13 930
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED17.38%4 047
AVICOPTER PLC-8.83%3 625
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer