Trending: Boeing 1Q Commercial Jet Deliveries Up 37%

14:12 ET -- Boeing Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The global aerospace company delivered 130 commercial jets in the first quarter, up 37% from the 95 jets delivered in the first quarter of 2022. Boeing booked more than 60 orders for March, including 40 MAXs and 20 Dreamliners. Analysts expect Boeing to deliver about 575 jets in 2023, up from 480 in 2022. Boeing is scheduled to release first-quarter results on April 26 before the market opens. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

04-11-23 1427ET