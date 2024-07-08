14:27 -- Boeing is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company agreed to plead guilty to misleading air-safety regulators before two deadly 737 MAX crashes, according to a late Sunday court filing. As part of a plea to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., prosecutors have asked the company to pay a second $244 million criminal fine and spend $455 million over the next three years to improve its compliance and safety programs. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

07-08-24 1442ET