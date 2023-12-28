14:17-- Boeing is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was closely monitoring inspections of certain Boeing 737 Max aircraft, after the plane's maker Boeing asked operators of newer airplanes to check for potential lose bolts in the rudder control system. The FAA said it would remain in contact with Boeing and airlines while inspections are underway. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva.

