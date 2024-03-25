10:06 ET -- Boeing is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said he is stepping down at the end of this year, with company still mired in a crisis over the quality of its planes. The aircraft manufacturer also said the head of its commercial aircraft business, Stanley Deal, will step aside immediately and its chairman, Larry Kellner, won't stand for re-election. Deal will be replaced by Stephanie Pope, who was recently appointed operating chief. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

