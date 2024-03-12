1313 ET -- Southwest Airlines is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Southwest is getting fewer aircrafts this year than it previously expected as issues at Boeing intensify. Southwest, which strictly uses Boeing aircraft, said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Boeing told the airline to expect 46 deliveries of the 737-8 plane in 2024, less than the previously expected 79. "As a result of Boeing's continued challenges, the company expects the delivery schedule to be fluid and, therefore, plans to reduce capacity and re-optimize schedules, primarily for the back half of 2024, which will likely result in at least a one point reduction to the company's full year 2024 capacity plans on a year-over-year basis," Southwest said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matthew.walker@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 1328ET