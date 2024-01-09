10:09 ET -- United is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have discovered loose parts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets that they have inspected after a near-catastrophe on an Alaska Air flight Friday, signaling Boeing's issues go beyond the aircraft that made an emergency landing. United said earlier its inspections "had found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug -- for example, bolts that needed additional tightening." The airline said the issues would be remedied by maintenance staff as it awaits approval to return the planes to service. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

01-09-24 1024ET