  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02:19 2023-05-18 pm EDT
204.84 USD   -0.98%
01:56pU.S. Air Force to award sixth-generation fighter contract in 2024
RE
01:51pHow AI will force us as consumers as well as patients to choose between robots or humans
AQ
01:18pU.S. Air Force to award sixth-generation fighter contract in 2024
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

U.S. Air Force to award sixth-generation fighter contract in 2024

05/18/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force intends to award a contract in 2024 for its sixth-generation fighter jet, the service said on Thursday.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman are expected to compete for the Next Generation Air Dominance program, which will replace Lockheed's F-22 Raptor with a more capable fighter jet that will be capable of teaming with drones.

The Air Force released a classified solicitation to industry on Thursday that lays out the technical requirements for the new aircraft.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the new fighter would "survive, persist, interoperate, and adapt in the air domain, all within highly-contested operational environments." The service has kept technical details about the program secret.

Boeing, Lockheed and Northrop did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -1.27% 204.38 Delayed Quote.5.45%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -1.62% 450.15 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -1.96% 438.74 Delayed Quote.-20.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 743 M - -
Net income 2023 476 M - -
Net Debt 2023 36 771 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 287x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 156 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 206,87 $
Average target price 236,62 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING5.45%124 452
AIRBUS SE15.47%109 514
DASSAULT AVIATION11.06%15 671
TEXTRON INC.-10.69%12 990
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED22.51%4 235
JOBY AVIATION, INC.56.12%3 530
