  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36 2022-11-15 pm EST
173.68 USD   +0.07%
01:08pU.S. Chamber urges Congress to avert rail strike, extend Boeing 737 MAX deadline
RE
12:54pU.S. aviation industry urges extension of 5G C-Band deadline
RE
11:02aBoeing : Demonstrates New Autonomous Anti-Jam Capabilities for U.S. Space Force Satellite Communications Program
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Chamber urges Congress to avert rail strike, extend Boeing 737 MAX deadline

11/15/2022 | 01:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis past the Final Assembly Building at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday urged Congress to take action on a number of issues before ending work for the year, including preventing a potential rail strike and extending a deadline for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10 to get certified.

The largest U.S. business group noted that three rail unions have rejected a rail contract. "A rail strike would be catastrophic for our economy, costing $2 billion per day and imposing enormous challenges to businesses, local communities, and commuters," the Chamber letter said.

The Chamber also backed Boeing efforts to seek a waiver of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the MAX 7 and MAX 10.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 230 M - -
Net income 2022 -3 819 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BOEING
Duration : Period :
Boeing Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 173,55 $
Average target price 191,26 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOEING-11.84%103 433
AIRBUS SE0.45%91 861
TEXTRON INC.-8.19%14 485
DASSAULT AVIATION49.16%12 186
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-33.21%3 543
AVICOPTER PLC-47.95%3 484