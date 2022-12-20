Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Boeing
News
Summary
BA
US0970231058
BOEING
(BA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
185.68
USD
+0.53%
02:11a
U.S. lawmakers include Boeing 737 MAX extension in spending bill
RE
01:52a
U.s. lawmakers include boeing 737 max certification extension in…
RE
12/19
Boeing to Secure US Congress Backing to Extend 737 MAX Certification Deadline
MT
U.S. LAWMAKERS INCLUDE BOEING 737 MAX CERTIFICATION EXTENSION IN PROPOSED FUNDING BILL -TEXT
12/20/2022 | 01:52am EST
U.S. LAWMAKERS INCLUDE BOEING 737 MAX CERTIFICATION EXTENSION IN PROPOSED FUNDING BILL -TEXT
© Reuters 2022
All news about BOEING
02:11a
U.S. lawmakers include Boeing 737 MAX extension in spending bill
RE
01:52a
U.s. lawmakers include boeing 737 max certification extension in…
RE
12/19
Boeing to Secure US Congress Backing to Extend 737 MAX Certification Deadline
MT
12/19
U.S. lawmakers set to back Boeing 737 MAX certification extension
RE
12/19
Exclusive-U.S. Congress set to include Boeing 737 MAX alerting extension in spending bi..
RE
12/19
Defense firm L3Harris to buy Aerojet for $4.7 bln with eye on missile demand
RE
12/19
Mexican president says in talks with Boeing to rent aircraft for military-run carrier
RE
12/19
Boeing - First Two O3b mPOWER Satellites Sending, Receiving Signals After Successful Du..
AQ
12/19
World's first net zero transatlantic flight to fly from London in 2023, powered by the ..
AQ
12/19
First Two O3b mPOWER Satellites Sending, Receiving Signals After Successful Dual-Stack ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOEING
12/14
Susquehanna Adjusts Boeing's Price Target to $217 From $185, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
12/13
BOEING CO : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/12
JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Boeing to $200 From $170, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
66 117 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-3 827 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
40 896 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-29,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
111 B
111 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
2,29x
EV / Sales 2023
1,81x
Nbr of Employees
142 000
Free-Float
58,8%
More Financials
Chart BOEING
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
185,68 $
Average target price
203,41 $
Spread / Average Target
9,55%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason
Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner
Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop
Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BOEING
-8.26%
110 662
AIRBUS SE
-2.12%
91 833
TEXTRON INC.
-9.33%
14 614
DASSAULT AVIATION
66.00%
13 913
AVICOPTER PLC
-40.90%
4 013
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
-33.40%
3 556
More Results
