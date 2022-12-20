Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boeing
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

BOEING

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
185.68 USD   +0.53%
02:11aU.S. lawmakers include Boeing 737 MAX extension in spending bill
RE
01:52aU.s. lawmakers include boeing 737 max certification extension in…
RE
12/19Boeing to Secure US Congress Backing to Extend 737 MAX Certification Deadline
MT
U.S. lawmakers include Boeing 737 MAX extension in spending bill

12/20/2022 | 02:11am EST
Farnborough International Airshow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co early on Tuesday won backing from Congress for an extension of a looming deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of the U.S. plane maker's best-selling 737 MAX aircraft.

The company has been heavily lobbying for months to convince lawmakers to waive the Dec. 27 deadline that affects its MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes which was imposed by Congress in 2020 after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Congressional leaders attached the extension to a bill to fund U.S. government operations and to require new safety enhancements for existing MAX aircraft proposed by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, according to the text made public early on Tuesday.

Reuters first reported the plan on Monday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
