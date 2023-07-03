|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-06-30 pm EDT
|211.16 USD
|-0.32%
|+2.80%
|+10.85%
|09:30am
|U.S. property catastrophe reinsurance rates rise up to 50% on July 1-report
|RE
|Jun. 30
|U.S. corporate heavyweights' progress report on diversity pledges
|RE
|2023-06-30
|211.16 $
|-0.32%
|5,488,713
|2023-06-29
|211.83 $
|+0.53%
|3,443,612
|2023-06-28
|210.72 $
|+0.62%
|4,276,103
|2023-06-27
|209.43 $
|+1.87%
|4,465,456
|2023-06-26
|205.58 $
|+0.08%
|3,444,885
The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales break down by market as follows: - defense, space and security (34.6%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.); - commercial aviation (38.7%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services. The remaining sales (26.7%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.9%), Asia (12.6%), Europe (11.9%), Middle East (7.6%), Canada (2.4%), Oceania (2.4%), Africa (0.6%) and other (3.6%).Read more
SectorAerospace & Defense
2023-07-25 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Boeing
A-
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
211.16USD
Average target price
233.29USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.48%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
|+10.85%
|127 B $
|+18.75%
|114 B $
|+15.23%
|16 474 M $
|-4.48%
|13 640 M $
|+206.27%
|6 925 M $
|+11.40%
|3 739 M $
|-14.20%
|3 237 M $
|+29.56%
|2 825 M $
|+45.56%
|2 820 M $
|+76.81%
|882 M $