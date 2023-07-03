  1. Markets
Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-06-30 pm EDT Intraday chart for Boeing 5-day change 1st Jan Change
211.16 USD -0.32% +2.80% +10.85%
09:30am U.S. property catastrophe reinsurance rates rise up to 50% on July 1-report
Jun. 30 U.S. corporate heavyweights' progress report on diversity pledges

Latest news about Boeing

U.S. corporate heavyweights' progress report on diversity pledges
RE
Striking workers at a key Boeing supplier approve a new contract and will return to work next week
AQ
Hyundai Motor Group Expands Private Jet Fleet to Accommodate Increasing Overseas Travel Demands
MT
AAR Government Services, Boeing, VSE, 7 Others Bag Up to $485 Million Contracts From US Air Force
MT
Spirit AeroSystems union workforce approves new contract, ending strike at Kansas plant
RE
US State Dept approves sale of F-35 aircraft to Czech Republic
RE
Canada, partners take Iran to International Court of Justice over downed jet
RE
Volunteers needed for airplane evacuation safety study at Cranfield
AQ
777 Partners' aviation asset arm in talks to take a stake in Eastar Jet, lease planes
RE
Air transport expert joins Cranfield as Head of Centre for Air Transport Management
AQ
Delta passengers exit flight using jet slide after plane lands without front gear extended
AQ
Boeing : Completes T-7A First Flight With U.S. Air Force
PU
Honeywell to acquire heads-up display assets from Sweden's Saab
RE
CDB Aviation Signs Lease Agreements with Turkish Airlines for Six 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
AQ
Boeing Says 90% of China 737 MAX Fleet Has Resumed Operations
MT
Redwire Receives Boeing Follow-On Contract for Additional Roll-Out Solar Arrays
MT
Boeing says about 90% of its China 737 MAX fleet have resumed commercial operation
MR
Agency "Türkmenhowaýollary" Is Allowed To Conclude Contracts For The Purchase Of Aircraft
AQ
Boeing says about 90% of its China 737 max fleet have resumed commercial operation
RE
BOEING CHINA: ABOUT 90% OF BOEING'S CHINA 737 MAX FLEET HAVE RES…
RE
Boeing's 737 Production Expected to Resume After Supplier Spirit AeroSystems Strikes Deal With Labor Union
MT
India's aerospace suppliers see upside in parts-making from record jet orders
RE
US Greenlights Boeing's Potential $6 Billion Surveillance Aircraft Deal with Canada
MT
Embraer lags in orders at Paris Airshow, but longer-term recovery seen
RE

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 211.16 $ -0.32% 5,488,713
2023-06-29 211.83 $ +0.53% 3,443,612
2023-06-28 210.72 $ +0.62% 4,276,103
2023-06-27 209.43 $ +1.87% 4,465,456
2023-06-26 205.58 $ +0.08% 3,444,885

Delayed Quote Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-06-30 pm EDT

Chart Boeing

Company Profile

The Boeing Company is the worldwide leader in aeronautical construction. Net sales break down by market as follows: - defense, space and security (34.6%): military aircraft and mobility systems (warplanes, helicopters, and air defense missiles), support services (logistics, engineering, maintenance and training services) and space equipment (satellites, launch pads, etc.); - commercial aviation (38.7%). In addition to commercial aircraft, the group supplies spare parts and offers technical support, maintenance and engineering services. The remaining sales (26.7%) are from services (logistics and supply management, engineering, maintenance, modification and training services, etc.), and commercial and private aircraft financing as well as aircraft equipment leasing activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.9%), Asia (12.6%), Europe (11.9%), Middle East (7.6%), Canada (2.4%), Oceania (2.4%), Africa (0.6%) and other (3.6%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2023-07-25 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Boeing

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
211.16USD
Average target price
233.29USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.48%
Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BOEING
Chart Analysis Boeing
+10.85% 127 B $
AIRBUS SE
Chart Analysis Airbus SE
+18.75% 114 B $
DASSAULT AVIATION
Chart Analysis Dassault Aviation
+15.23% 16 474 M $
TEXTRON INC.
Chart Analysis Textron Inc.
-4.48% 13 640 M $
JOBY AVIATION, INC.
Chart Analysis Joby Aviation, Inc.
+206.27% 6 925 M $
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited
+11.40% 3 739 M $
AVICOPTER PLC
Chart Analysis Avicopter Plc
-14.20% 3 237 M $
EMBRAER S.A.
Chart Analysis EMBRAER S.A.
+29.56% 2 825 M $
EVE HOLDING, INC.
Chart Analysis Eve Holding, Inc.
+45.56% 2 820 M $
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis EHang Holdings Limited
+76.81% 882 M $
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
