WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday the government has made "substantial progress" toward reaching a final plea agreement with Boeing but does not expect to file the details before Wednesday.

The planemaker on July 7 agreed in principle to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge and pay a fine of $243.6 million after the Justice Department said in May the planemaker had breached a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)