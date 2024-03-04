The FAA also said it found "non-compliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|201 USD
|+0.47%
|-0.06%
|-23.11%
|08:30pm
|FAA Audit Finds Boeing Quality Control Failed in Alaska Air Incident
|DJ
|08:26pm
|American Airlines Orders 260 New Aircraft, Affirms 2024 Free Cash Flow Guidance
|MT
(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said a government 737 MAX production audit into Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems found multiple instances where the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.
The FAA also said it found "non-compliance issues in Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|200.5 USD
|+0.23%
|+0.07%
|122B
|33.56 USD
|+1.74%
|+18.86%
|3.83B
|FAA Audit Finds Boeing Quality Control Failed in Alaska Air Incident
|DJ
|American Airlines Orders 260 New Aircraft, Affirms 2024 Free Cash Flow Guidance
|MT
|US FAA says Boeing 737 MAX production audit found compliance issues
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Monday at 1 PM ET
|DJ
|American Airlines Looks to Buy 260 Jets Over Next 10 Years, including Embraer, Boeing, Airbus
|MT
|American Airlines orders 260 new aircraft
|CF
|Boeing: American Airlines orders 85 737 MAX aircraft
|CF
|Global markets live: Boeing, Bayer, Super Micro Computer, Macy's...
|American Airlines Orders 85 Boeing 737 Max 10
|MT
|American Airlines orders 260 new aircraft from Airbus, Boeing and Embraer
|RE
|Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell as Traders Hope for Clues to Timing of Rate Cuts
|MT
|BOEING CO : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Hover At Start of Busy Week
|DJ
|Boeing supplier Senior raises dividend after 2023 profit nearly doubles
|RE
|Aero parts supplier Senior sees no impact from Boeing issue on 2024 performance
|RE
|Malaysia ready to re-open probe of missing MH370 if new evidence emerges
|RE
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 11 PM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 9 PM ET
|DJ
|Warning strike at Lufthansa cargo subsidiary - especially Frankfurt
|DP
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET
|DJ
|S&P 500, Nasdaq close at fresh records on AI boost
|RE
|Industrials Advance Amid Deal Activity -- Industrials Roundup
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
|DJ
|Boeing, Spirit Aerosystems Confirm Merger Talks, Spirit Shares Higher
|MT
|Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems in Discussions for Possible Reintegration -- Update
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-23.01%
|122B
|+11.15%
|130B
|-4.69%
|103B
|+11.35%
|17.1B
|+4.58%
|15.66B
|-20.23%
|3.84B
|+19.87%
|3.84B
|-4.48%
|3.28B
|-5.71%
|3B
|-28.28%
|1.47B