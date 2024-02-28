Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinizing Boeing's door plug blowout that occurred last month, in a move that could expose the company to criminal prosecution, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
