(Reuters) - United Airlines on Friday said one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft was found to have a missing external panel and landed safely at its scheduled destination at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon.

"We'll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service," United Airlines said in a statement, adding it will also investigate to understand the cause of the incident on flight 433.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)