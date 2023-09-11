Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vietnam Airlines' deal to buy 50 737 Max jets from U.S. planemaker Boeing is worth $7.8 billion, the White House said in a statement on Monday.
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-09-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|211.27 USD
|-2.21%
|-5.43%
|+10.91%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|13300.00 VND
|+0.38%
|+2.31%
|1 224 M $
|2360.48 PTS
|+0.06%
|-0.56%
|-
|211.27 USD
|-2.21%
|-5.43%
|127 B $
|Correction: Boeing to Deliver 400 million to 450 Million MAX 737 Planes in 2023, Though Likely Towards Lower End of Range, Reiterates 2023 FCF of $3 Billion to $5 Billion, CFO Says
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.91%
|127 B $
|+22.18%
|115 B $
|+15.30%
|15 373 M $
|+6.78%
|14 974 M $
|+117.91%
|5 065 M $
|+3.13%
|3 580 M $
|-16.61%
|3 107 M $
|+28.86%
|2 718 M $
|+11.25%
|2 156 M $
|+95.10%
|974 M $