Boeing : Statement on Starliner-1 Crew Assignment

08/25/2020 | 11:35am EDT

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., August 25, 2020 - Boeing Astronaut Chris Ferguson shared the following statement today regarding NASA's Starliner-1 crew assignment:

'The Boeing team is honored that NASA assigned astronaut Dr. Jeanette Epps to the crew of Starliner-1, Boeing's first operational mission to the International Space Station. Jeanette will be a part of an important and history-making flight, and we're excited to welcome her to the Starliner team. Jeanette's crewmates, Suni Williams and Josh Cassada, are regulars at our Florida facilities and are training in Houston. We're looking forward to getting to know her just as well as we progress toward this flight.'

For more about Starliner, visit www.boeing.com/starliner. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingSpace.

# # #

Contact:

Josh Barrett
CST-100 Starliner
Mobile: +1 321-607-4118
joshua.d.barrett2@boeing.com

Jessica Landa
CST-100 Starliner
Office: +1 321-360-3760
Mobile: +1 321-360-9132
jessica.landa@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 15:34:01 UTC
