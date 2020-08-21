Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/21 05:29:59 pm
167.63 USD   -1.15%
03:50pU.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs
RE
02:22pEurope Lifts Tariffs on U.S. Lobsters --2nd Update
DJ
01:30pEurope Lifts Tariffs on U.S. Lobsters --Update
DJ
Boeing testing hand-held UV wand to sanitize cockpits, cabins

08/21/2020 | 05:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: PBA engineers showcase their Sunburst UV Bot, an autonomous mobile robot that disinfects surfaces with ultraviolet light, in their office, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore

Boeing Co said on Friday it is developing a hand-held wand that emits ultraviolet light to neutralize bacteria and viruses, part of a suite of methods to disinfect flight deck surfaces and controls, as well as surfaces throughout the cabin.

Concerns by airline workers and passengers about the spread of COVID-19 has fueled a rush by companies to roll out new technology for aircraft sanitization.

The wand would eliminate the need for using alcohol or other disinfectants that could damage sensitive electronic equipment, Rae Lutters, chief engineer for Boeing's ecoDemonstrator program, told a media briefing.

Boeing is looking at licensing the technology and hiring third-party companies in the fall to begin manufacturing the wands for commercial use, it said.

Boeing has been working on the technology with 13 different airlines. Kevin Callahan, a Boeing technical fellow leading testing of the wand prototype, cited "very strong interest" as carriers think about restoring confidence in flying as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Under heightened cleaning practices, many airlines have started using electrostatic disinfectants, which kill viruses on contact, as well as an anti-microbial spray that forms a coating for 30 days.

Boeing is also testing an anti-microbial coating for aircraft surfaces.

(This story corrects name of person quoted in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Eric M. Johnson

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62 864 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,4x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 94 545 M 94 545 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 186,50 $
Last Close Price 167,50 $
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.94%95 719
AIRBUS SE-46.99%64 207
TEXTRON INC.-15.45%8 533
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.17%7 469
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.51.15%5 403
AVICOPTER PLC25.49%5 094
