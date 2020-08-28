Log in
Canada completes Boeing 737 MAX flight tests, analyzing results: statement

08/28/2020 | 12:23pm EDT
Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett

Canada has completed simulator and flight tests of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner, which was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes, and is analyzing the results, the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Canada is the first international regulator to complete validation testing activities of the aircraft. Transport Canada is now analyzing the results of these tests," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62 864 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,3x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 98 327 M 98 327 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 186,50 $
Last Close Price 174,20 $
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.23%98 327
AIRBUS SE-44.73%66 652
TEXTRON INC.-12.94%8 966
DASSAULT AVIATION-33.12%7 675
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.49.28%5 342
AVICOPTER PLC18.32%4 769
