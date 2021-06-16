Bogota Financial : Independent Member Crowe Global (Form 8-K)

Independent Member Crowe Global
June 16, 2021
Office of the Chief Accountant
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N. E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read the comments made regarding us in Item 4.01(a) of Form 8-K of Bogota Financial Corp. dated June 16, 2021 and are in agreement with those statements. We are not in a position to agree or disagree with the statements made in Item 4.01(b).
Crowe LLP
Livingston, New Jersey
Audit Committee Chairman
Bogota Financial Corp.
