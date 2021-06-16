Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bogota Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSBK   US0972351052

BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.

(BSBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bogota Financial : Independent Member Crowe Global (Form 8-K)

06/16/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Independent Member Crowe Global

June 16, 2021

Office of the Chief Accountant

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N. E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have read the comments made regarding us in Item 4.01(a) of Form 8-K of Bogota Financial Corp. dated June 16, 2021 and are in agreement with those statements. We are not in a position to agree or disagree with the statements made in Item 4.01(b).

Crowe LLP

Livingston, New Jersey

cc:

Steven M. Goldberg

Audit Committee Chairman

Bogota Financial Corp.

Disclaimer

Bogota Financial Corp. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
04:18pBOGOTA FINANCIAL  : Independent Member Crowe Global (Form 8-K)
PU
04:17pBOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financi..
AQ
04:11pBOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.  : Announces Adoption of Repurchase Program
BU
05/28BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission ..
AQ
05/14BOGOTA FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/04BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/03BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.  : Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2..
BU
03/26BOGOTA FINANCIAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/01BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in ..
AQ
03/01BOGOTA FINANCIAL  : Savings Bank Completes Acquisition of Gibraltar Bank
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,9 M - -
Net income 2020 2,07 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bogota Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph Coccaro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian McCourt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven M. Goldberg Chairman
Kevin Pace Executive Vice President & Compliance
Bruce H. Dexter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.12.91%141
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.12%469 750
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%354 684
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%272 862
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.51%216 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%201 457