    000415   CNE0000009B1

BOHAI LEASING CO., LTD.

(000415)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-25
2.110 CNY   -.--%
05:40pAvolon Announces Pricing of US$750 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
BU
04/27Boeing Receives Commitment for $4 Billion 737 MAX Order from Avolon
MT
04/27Avolon Commits to Ordering 40 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avolon Announces Pricing of US$750 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

05/01/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Avolon Holdings Limited (“Avolon”), the international aircraft leasing company, announces the pricing of a private offering (the “Offering”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, Avolon Holdings Funding Limited, for a principal aggregate amount of US$750 million of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”).

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Avolon, and by certain of its subsidiaries.

The Offering is expected to close on or about 4 May 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the future repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

The Notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there by any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, qualification, or an exemption under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is a global leader in aircraft leasing with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 March 2023 of 830 aircraft. www.avolon.aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon’s business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “shall,” “risk,” “intends,” “estimates,” “aims,” “plans,” “predicts,” “continues,” “assumes,” “positioned” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Avolon does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update any information contained herein to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
