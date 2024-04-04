Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, issues an update for the first quarter (‘Q1’) of 2024.

Q1 Fleet Metrics

Executed 39 lease transactions comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions;

Delivered 9 new aircraft and transitioned 3 aircraft to a total of 7 customers;

Sold 9 aircraft and entered letters of intent for the sale of a further 17 aircraft;

Entered into letters of intent for the sale and leaseback of 7 aircraft;

Added 3 new customers, giving a total of 145 airline customers operating in 64 countries; and,

Ended the quarter with an owned and managed fleet of 577 aircraft, with total orders and commitments for 456 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

Q1 Financing Highlights

Raised US$1.4 billion of unsecured debt capital, comprised of: US$1.15 billion senior unsecured notes due 2029, and US$250 million unsecured term loan due 2026.



About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 145 airlines in 64 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,033 aircraft, as of 31 March 2024. www.avolon.aero

