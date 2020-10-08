Log in
BOHAI LEASING CO., LTD.

BOHAI LEASING CO., LTD.

(000415)
End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/30
2.79 CNY   -0.71%
Avolon : Q3 Business Update

10/08/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, issues an update for the third quarter of 2020 (‘Q3’).

Q3 LIQUIDITY UPDATE

- Maintained a strong liquidity position at quarter end, with total liquidity (including unrestricted cash and undrawn secured warehouse facilities) in excess of US$5.5 billion;

- Closed a private offering of US$650m senior unsecured notes with a 2026 maturity;

- Avolon’s lease revenue collection rate trended upwards during Q3 but continues to be impacted by deferral arrangements and late payments. As a result, Avolon’s aggregate increase in trade receivables and deferred revenue asset implied a year to date lease revenue collection rate of over 80%; and

- During Q3, 28 of Avolon’s customers were due to start repayments at the scheduled expiry of their deferral arrangements. 24 of these airlines started repayments, in some cases under amended repayment terms. The remaining balance are either in arrears or subject to an extension of their deferral period.

Q3 FLEET METRICS & BUSINESS UPDATE

- Delivered 4 new aircraft and transitioned 1 aircraft to a follow-on lessee;

- Sold 1 aircraft during the quarter, representing the final aircraft to be sold to the Sapphire 2020-1 vehicle;

- Executed a total of 55 lease transactions in the quarter comprising new aircraft placements, follow-on leases, lease extensions and 15 sale and leaseback transactions;

- Owned and managed fleet of 551 aircraft at the end of Q3, with total orders and commitments for 286 new technology aircraft; and

- Total of 145 airline customers in 61 countries.

Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, commented: “Our prudent approach to risk management and strong capital structure sets Avolon apart in the leasing sector. These attributes were again evident in our performance in Q3, as we maintained liquidity in excess of US$5 billion, as we have done throughout 2020.

We continue to maintain a close dialogue with our customers, and we have seen an upward trend in our lease revenue collection rate through Q3. Our team continues to actively manage our portfolio and executed over 50 lease transactions in the quarter, including a number of new sale and leaseback transactions, highlighting the opportunities available for well capitalised lessors.

While the timeframe for the normalisation of air travel remains uncertain, we have the liquidity, industry relationships and management experience to position the business for continued long-term success.”

ENDS

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing businesses with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 September 2020 of 837 aircraft.

Website: www.avolon.aero

Twitter: @avolon_aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to Avolon’s business, financial condition, results of operations and plans. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management’s current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “shall,” “risk,” “intends,” “estimates,” “aims,” “plans,” “predicts,” “continues,” “assumes,” “positioned” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.


© Business Wire 2020
