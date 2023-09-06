Effective September 06, 2023, BM GreenTech Berhad will change its Bursa Malaysia stock ticker symbol to BMGREEN from BOILERM.
Today at 12:00 am
|End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 06:00:00 2023-09-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9750 MYR
|+5.41%
|+6.56%
|+23.42%
|06:00am
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.9750 MYR
|+5.41%
|+6.56%
|103 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+23.42%
|103 M $
|-.--%
|105 M $
|+106.94%
|98 M $
|-7.37%
|111 M $
|+65.34%
|113 M $
|+174.18%
|90 M $
|+142.96%
|119 M $
|+23.64%
|84 M $
|+11.97%
|82 M $
|-31.95%
|75 M $