Boilermech Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in biomass boiler design and manufacturing. It operates through three segments: Bio-energy, Water treatment, and Solar energy. Its Bio-energy segment is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction of Bio-Energy systems primarily in palm oil mills, power plants and other industries. Its Water Treatment segment provides engineering, procurement and construction of industrial wastewater treatment solutions which serve palm oil and other general industries such as food, wood, paper and pulp. Its Water Treatment segment also offers Biogas capture and Membrane systems for process water and tertiary treatment; maintenance and servicing of the system, and also the supply of chemicals and parts for water treatment. Its Solar Energy segment primarily focuses on the engineering, procurement and construction of solar photovoltaic systems for commercial, industrial and residential clients.