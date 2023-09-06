Effective September 06, 2023, BOILERMECH HOLDINGS BERHAD will change its name to BM GREENTECH BERHAD.
BOILERMECH HOLDINGS BERHAD will Change its Name to BM GREENTECH BERHAD
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 06:00:00 2023-09-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9750 MYR
|+5.41%
|+6.56%
|+23.42%
|06:00am
|BM GreenTech Berhad will Change its Ticker to BMGREEN from BOILERM
|CI
|06:00am
|BOILERMECH HOLDINGS BERHAD will Change its Name to BM GREENTECH BERHAD
|CI
Effective September 06, 2023, BOILERMECH HOLDINGS BERHAD will change its name to BM GREENTECH BERHAD.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.9750 MYR
|+5.41%
|+6.56%
|103 M $
|BM GreenTech Berhad will Change its Ticker to BMGREEN from BOILERM
|CI
|BOILERMECH HOLDINGS BERHAD will Change its Name to BM GREENTECH BERHAD
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Announces the Retirement of Cik Rina Meileene Binti Adam, as Independent and Non Executive Member of Audit Committee
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Announces the Retirement of Cik Rina Meileene Binti Adam, as Independent and Non Executive Director
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Announces the Retirement of Cik Rina Meileene Binti Adam as Independent and Non Executive Member of Nomination Committee
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Proposes Final Single Tier Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2023, September 13, 2023
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Proposes Final Single Tier Dividend in Respect of the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2023
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Boilermech Closes TERA VA Acquisition for MYR8 Million
|MT
|Boilermech Buys Out TERA VA for MYR8 Million
|MT
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad entered into a share acquisition agreement to acquire an additional 35% stake in Tera Va Sdn Bhd from Leong Jit Min for MYR 8.2 million.
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Proposes Final Dividend for Financial Year Ended 31 March 2022, Payable on September 14, 2022
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 March 2022
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Announces Managing Director Changes
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Announces Retirement of Leong Yew Cheong from the Board, Effective August 31, 2022
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings' Profit Drops in Fiscal Q3
|MT
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|Boilermech Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+23.42%
|103 M $
|-.--%
|105 M $
|+106.94%
|98 M $
|-7.37%
|111 M $
|+65.34%
|113 M $
|+174.18%
|90 M $
|+142.96%
|119 M $
|+23.64%
|84 M $
|+11.97%
|82 M $
|-31.95%
|75 M $