BOIRON : 2021 Universal Registration Document

PROMOTING MORE CARING, MORE RESPECTFUL, AND MORE SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
ONE GOAL: GLOBAL PERFORMANCE
THIRD PARTY ASSURANCE REPORT
RISK FACTORS AND INTERNAL CONTROL
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES AND RULES
COMPOSITION, ORGANIZATION AND FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.
POWERS AND AUTHORIZATION TO INCREASE OR DECREASE THE CAPITAL
FACTORS LIKELY TO HAVE AN INFLUENCE IN THE EVENT OF A PUBLIC TENDER OFFER
COMPENSATION OF CORPORATE OFFICERS
2021 PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK
GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF BOIRON PARENT COMPANY
MAJOR POST-CLOSING EVENTS
OUTLOOK
ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
TABLE OF SUBSIDIARIES AND HOLDINGS
RESULTS OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS
5
8
24
59
61
71
72 6
73
8583 7
85
88
101
102
108
109
110
111
112
164
168
169
CAPITAL, SHARE OWNERSHIP, STOCK
171
MARKET AND LEGAL INFORMATION
5.1
SHARE CAPITAL
172
5.2
MAIN SHAREHOLDERS
175
5.3
EMPLOYEE SHAREHOLDING
177
5.4
STOCK MARKET INFORMATION
178
5.5
INFORMATION ON DIVIDENDS
180
5.6
INCORPORATION AND ARTICLES OF
180
ASSOCIATION - LEGAL INFORMATION ON
BOIRON PARENT COMPANY
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
183
6.1
DRAFT RESOLUTIONS PRESENTED TO THE
184
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF
MAY 19, 2022
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
189
7.1
PERSON IN CHARGE OF THE UNIVERSAL
190
REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
7.2
STATUTORY AUDITORS OF THE FINANCIAL
191
STATEMENTS
7.3
PUBLIC INFORMATION
191
7.4
PROVISIONAL PUBLICATION SCHEDULE
192
7.5
LIST OF EXISTING BRANCHES
192
7.6
BOIRON GROUP ORGANIZATIONAL CHART AT
193
DECEMBER 31, 2021
7.7
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
194
CONCORDANCE TABLE
7.8
CONCORDANCE TABLE FOR THE ANNUAL
197
FINANCIAL REPORT AND MANAGEMENT
REPORT
7.9
CONCORDANCE TABLE FOR THE STATEMENT
198
OF NON-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
7.10 GLOSSARY
201
2021
UNIVERSAL
REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
This is a free translation into English of the BOIRON 2021 Universal Registration Document issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. In case of discrepancy the French version prevails.
In this Universal Registration Document and unless otherwise indicated:
The term "the Group" or "Laboratoires BOIRON" refers to all the companies included in its scope of consolidation as defined on page 132 of this document.
The term "BOIRON parent company" refers to BOIRON, a public limited company registered in the Lyon Trade and Companies Register under number 967 504 697, whose registered office is located at 2, avenue de l'Ouest Lyonnais - 69510 MESSIMY.
The French version was deposited with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on April 14, 2022, in its capacity as the competent authority under in accordance with Regulation n°2017/1129 of the General Regulation of the AMF without prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for a public offering of marketable securities or the admission of marketable securities for trading on a regulated market, if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where relevant, a summary and any amendments to the Universal registration document. This is all approved by the AMF in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129.
This document is available free of charge at the head office of BOIRON - 2, avenue de l'Ouest Lyonnais - 69510 MESSIMY - France, as well as in an electronic version on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on that of the company (www.boironfinance.fr/en).
2021 Universal Registration Document
3
2021 Universal Registration Document
2021, a decisive year!
We started 2021 in a turbulent and complex context, marked by the
delisting of non-proprietary homeopathic
medicines in France, the global health crisis and a
sharp fall
in winter illnesses in most countries.
Our revenue during the 1st quarter was significantly impacted.
In a parallel move, the whole company was deeply affected by the necessary introduction of the Job Protection Plan decided in 2020, affecting 512 employees whom we have accompanied, on both a personal and professional level, with the utmost respect, towards new potential pathways.
In total, we had to close 12 distribution sites in the first half of the year, as well as our production site in Montrichard on 23 December.
Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
General Manager
At the same time, the teams in place remained steadfast and stepped up their efforts to get through this period. And this was only made possible by the resilience and confidence of everyone.
2021 was a year of transformation and challenges that spurred us to rally together and innovate boldly, focusing on our purpose, namely "That every patient in the world may benefit from homeopathy and other equally effective, useful and safe health products".
As the world leader in homeopathy, we have remained more committed than ever to making our homeopathic medicines available to all and, particularly in France, to supporting the new market situation by maintaining low prices, a wide range and by launching new products.
We have also expanded our product offering with a range of probiotics, a range
of herbal extracts, care products for women, phytotherapy and the launch of
COVID-19 rapid diagnostic antigen tests.
All our innovations are inspired and guided by our positioning, to "treat with
respect".
Finally, we embarked on external growth, which led us to take a majority stake
(70%) in a Lyon-basedstart-up, ABBI, in January 2022.
As each person's skin is unique, ABBI came up with the idea of specialising in
bespoke, individualised cosmetic care assisted by Artificial Intelligence.
We will be able to develop this innovation rapidly by drawing on our know-how,
our knowledge of the pharmaceutical circuit and our international presence.
Thierry Boiron
Chairman of the Board of Directors
We are now turning to 2022 with humility, focus and above all, humanity, as the current conflict is causing so much distress to thousands of men, women and children.
We are in constant contact with our distributor in Ukraine, as well as our subsidiaries in Russia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, to offer them support in accordance with their needs.
More than ever, we are driven by the desire to make our core business of homeopathy available to healthcare professionals and patients worldwide, and to develop other therapeutic proposals that are just as safe, effective and useful, so as to work towards increasingly integrated medicine.
2021 Universal Registration Document
5
