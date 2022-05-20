Log in
BOIRON : 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
05/03BOIRON : The underlying trend is to the upside
04/22BOIRON : Expect the comeback of a strong trend
Summary 
Summary

BOIRON : 2021 Universal Registration Document

05/20/2022 | 09:05am EDT
2021

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

CONTENTS

  • BOIRON, YOUR HEALTH DESERVES THE GREATEST RESPECT
    1. PROMOTING MORE CARING, MORE RESPECTFUL, AND MORE SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
    2. ONE GOAL: GLOBAL PERFORMANCE
    3. THIRD PARTY ASSURANCE REPORT
    4. RISK FACTORS AND INTERNAL CONTROL
  • CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
    1. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES AND RULES
    2. COMPOSITION, ORGANIZATION AND FUNCTIONING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
    3. STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.
    4. POWERS AND AUTHORIZATION TO INCREASE OR DECREASE THE CAPITAL
    5. FACTORS LIKELY TO HAVE AN INFLUENCE IN THE EVENT OF A PUBLIC TENDER OFFER
    6. COMPENSATION OF CORPORATE OFFICERS
  • 2021 PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK
    1. GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
    2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF BOIRON PARENT COMPANY
    3. MAJOR POST-CLOSING EVENTS
    4. OUTLOOK
  • ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    2. STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    3. TABLE OF SUBSIDIARIES AND HOLDINGS
    4. RESULTS OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS
CAPITAL, SHARE OWNERSHIP, STOCK

171

MARKET AND LEGAL INFORMATION

2021

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

This is a free translation into English of the BOIRON 2021 Universal Registration Document issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. In case of discrepancy the French version prevails.

In this Universal Registration Document and unless otherwise indicated:

The term "the Group" or "Laboratoires BOIRON" refers to all the companies included in its scope of consolidation as defined on page 132 of this document.

The term "BOIRON parent company" refers to BOIRON, a public limited company registered in the Lyon Trade and Companies Register under number 967 504 697, whose registered office is located at 2, avenue de l'Ouest Lyonnais - 69510 MESSIMY.

The French version was deposited with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on April 14, 2022, in its capacity as the competent authority under in accordance with Regulation n°2017/1129 of the General Regulation of the AMF without prior approval, in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for a public offering of marketable securities or the admission of marketable securities for trading on a regulated market, if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where relevant, a summary and any amendments to the Universal registration document. This is all approved by the AMF in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129.

This document is available free of charge at the head office of BOIRON - 2, avenue de l'Ouest Lyonnais - 69510 MESSIMY - France, as well as in an electronic version on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on that of the company (www.boironfinance.fr/en).

2021 Universal Registration Document

3

  • 2021 Universal Registration Document

2021, a decisive year!

We started 2021 in a turbulent and complex context, marked by the

delisting of non-proprietary homeopathic

medicines in France, the global health crisis and a

sharp fall

in winter illnesses in most countries.

Our revenue during the 1st quarter was significantly impacted.

In a parallel move, the whole company was deeply affected by the necessary introduction of the Job Protection Plan decided in 2020, affecting 512 employees whom we have accompanied, on both a personal and professional level, with the utmost respect, towards new potential pathways.

In total, we had to close 12 distribution sites in the first half of the year, as well as our production site in Montrichard on 23 December.

Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

General Manager

At the same time, the teams in place remained steadfast and stepped up their efforts to get through this period. And this was only made possible by the resilience and confidence of everyone.

2021 was a year of transformation and challenges that spurred us to rally together and innovate boldly, focusing on our purpose, namely "That every patient in the world may benefit from homeopathy and other equally effective, useful and safe health products".

As the world leader in homeopathy, we have remained more committed than ever to making our homeopathic medicines available to all and, particularly in France, to supporting the new market situation by maintaining low prices, a wide range and by launching new products.

We have also expanded our product offering with a range of probiotics, a range

of herbal extracts, care products for women, phytotherapy and the launch of

COVID-19 rapid diagnostic antigen tests.

All our innovations are inspired and guided by our positioning, to "treat with

respect".

Finally, we embarked on external growth, which led us to take a majority stake

(70%) in a Lyon-basedstart-up, ABBI, in January 2022.

As each person's skin is unique, ABBI came up with the idea of specialising in

bespoke, individualised cosmetic care assisted by Artificial Intelligence.

We will be able to develop this innovation rapidly by drawing on our know-how,

our knowledge of the pharmaceutical circuit and our international presence.

Thierry Boiron

Chairman of the Board of Directors

We are now turning to 2022 with humility, focus and above all, humanity, as the current conflict is causing so much distress to thousands of men, women and children.

We are in constant contact with our distributor in Ukraine, as well as our subsidiaries in Russia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, to offer them support in accordance with their needs.

More than ever, we are driven by the desire to make our core business of homeopathy available to healthcare professionals and patients worldwide, and to develop other therapeutic proposals that are just as safe, effective and useful, so as to work towards increasingly integrated medicine.

2021 Universal Registration Document

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boiron SA published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 13:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
